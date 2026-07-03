Guarantees of Judicial Independence: The Committee on Legal Policy Developed Proposals for the Budget Declaration

Inefficiency of the financial support system for guarantees of judicial independence threatens independent and impartial justice — Committee on Legal Policy.

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The Committee on Legal Policy reviewed the Budget Declaration for 2027-2029, approved by the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated June 17, 2026, No. 793. This was reported in the Verkhovna Rada.

The Committee noted that the size of the subsistence minimum, which is used to determine the basic salary of a judge, salaries of employees of other state bodies whose remuneration is regulated by special laws, should be unified with the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons.

In addition, the Committee proposed to take into account the provisions of the Roadmap on the Rule of Law when forming the provisions and indicators of the Budget Declaration for 2027-2029.

The Committee also pointed out that the Ukrainian judicial system faces serious challenges, and the inefficiency of the financial, material-technical, and social support system for guarantees of judicial independence threatens independent and impartial justice, thereby posing risks to Ukraine's successful European integration.

Considering the above, the Committee on Legal Policy decided to submit proposals to the Budget Committee regarding the Budget Declaration for 2027-2029. Proposals from the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, the Supreme Court, the High Anti-Corruption Court, the High Intellectual Property Court, the High Council of Justice, the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine will also be forwarded to the Budget Committee for the Budget Declaration for 2027-2029.

In parliament, it was reminded that according to part three of article 152 of the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, committees develop their proposals on budget policy taking into account the Budget Declaration and submit them to the committee responsible for budget issues within ten days from the date of receipt of the Budget Declaration by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Earlier, "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" wrote that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the Budget Declaration for 2027–2029 — a key fiscal medium-term planning document. The document, planned for use in the next three-year cycle, is based on compromises between defense needs, social obligations, and the requirements of international partners. The declaration lays the foundation for macroeconomic stability but also includes a number of measures necessary to reduce the budget deficit from 18.5% in 2026 to 5.5% in 2029.

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