How to View Your Electronic Employment Record Book

To view your electronic employment record book, you need to take a few steps.

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The Pension Fund reminded that you can view your employment record book in the user’s personal account on the Pension Fund's electronic services web portal in the "Electronic Employment Record Book" section.

To view your employment record book, log in to your personal account on the Pension Fund of Ukraine's electronic services web portal. This can be done using a qualified electronic signature (QES), a bank card (BankID), or through Diia.Signature.

In the left side menu, select the "Electronic Employment Record Book" item.

Click the "Electronic Employment Record Book Data" button.

Select the "Digitized Electronic Employment Record Book" tab.

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