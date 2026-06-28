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Payment of Child Benefits: When It Will Be Possible to Open a Special “Diia Card” Account

17:31, 28 June 2026
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After the mechanism is launched, a special “Diia.Card” account can be opened in the chosen bank’s app even before submitting an application for child benefits.
Payment of Child Benefits: When It Will Be Possible to Open a Special “Diia Card” Account
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By the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated May 15, 2026, No. 617, the mechanism of electronic information interaction for linking special “Diia.Card” accounts to the Unified Information System of the Social Sphere (UISS) was regulated. This was reminded by the Ministry of Social Policy.

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It is noted that after the mechanism is launched, a special “Diia.Card” account can be opened in the chosen bank’s app even before submitting an application for:

  • childcare allowance up to one year;
  • “YeYasla” allowance.

At the first stage, the participation of the following banks is planned: PrivatBank, monobank, A-Bank, Sense Bank, Credit Dnipro Bank. The list of banks may expand.

If a person opens a special “Diia.Card” account in advance, when submitting an application through the ASC, territorial community, or PFU body, the UISS will automatically link this account.

If the special “Diia.Card” account is not opened in advance, the UISS will generate a QR code to open such an account when submitting the application.

If a person wants to receive funds to an already opened special account at Oschadbank or open a new special account at Oschadbank, this option will also be available; you will need to notify about this when submitting the application.

The Ministry of Social Policy added that the planned launch date of the mechanism is the first decade of July.

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