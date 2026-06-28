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How to Protect Your Health in the Heat — Medical Advice

13:55, 28 June 2026
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Heat stroke is a dangerous condition that can lead to serious consequences, so it is important to recognize its symptoms and know how to provide first aid.
How to Protect Your Health in the Heat — Medical Advice
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Heat is returning to Ukraine, so it is especially important to pay close attention to the health of yourself and your most vulnerable loved ones: children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses.

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The Ministry of Health has explained how to protect yourself from the effects of high temperatures and what to do if heat stroke occurs.

What is heat stroke?

Heat stroke is a dangerous condition that can develop in a person who has been exposed to direct sunlight for a long time or is in a warm room. It occurs as a result of body overheating and disruption of thermal balance and requires urgent medical assistance.

When should you suspect heat stroke?

If you have been exposed to high temperatures and now feel unwell, the following symptoms may indicate that you have heat stroke:

- confusion, disorientation,

- nausea and vomiting,

- severe headache,

- rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing,

- redness of the skin, dry and hot skin to the touch,

- brief loss of consciousness,

- elevated body temperature,

- fatigue.

What to do if heat stroke occurs?

If you suspect heat stroke in yourself or others, call 103 – the dispatcher will help you contact a doctor and, if necessary, send an emergency medical team.

1. Move or carry the affected person to a shaded, cool place.

2. Start cooling the affected person. Use cool wet towels, ice packs (apply to the neck, armpits, groin) to lower body temperature.

3. If the person is conscious, give them water to drink in small sips.

4. If vomiting occurs – place them on their side.

5. Monitor the condition of the affected person: breathing, pulse, and consciousness until medical help arrives.

Heat stroke is a dangerous condition that can lead to serious consequences, so it is important to recognize its symptoms and know how to provide first aid.

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