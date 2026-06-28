A bust of Hetman Ivan Mazepa was installed in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced the installation of a large monument to Hetman Ivan Mazepa in the center of Kyiv.

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A bust of Hetman Ivan Mazepa was placed in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra. During the unveiling of the bust, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is restoring historical justice.

“Today we are correcting yet another historical injustice. From now on, here in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, there will rightfully stand a bust of the great Ukrainian and patron of the Lavra - Ivan Mazepa,” Zelenskyy said.

He noted that it was under Mazepa’s patronage that the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra experienced a period of flourishing, and called the Hetman an outstanding statesman, patron, and leader of the Cossack state.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced the installation of a full monument to Hetman Ivan Mazepa in the center of Kyiv, where Lenin was toppled in 2013.

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