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A bust of Hetman Ivan Mazepa was installed in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

12:43, 28 June 2026
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced the installation of a large monument to Hetman Ivan Mazepa in the center of Kyiv.
A bust of Hetman Ivan Mazepa was installed in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra
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A bust of Hetman Ivan Mazepa was placed in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra. During the unveiling of the bust, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is restoring historical justice.

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“Today we are correcting yet another historical injustice. From now on, here in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, there will rightfully stand a bust of the great Ukrainian and patron of the Lavra - Ivan Mazepa,” Zelenskyy said.

He noted that it was under Mazepa’s patronage that the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra experienced a period of flourishing, and called the Hetman an outstanding statesman, patron, and leader of the Cossack state.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced the installation of a full monument to Hetman Ivan Mazepa in the center of Kyiv, where Lenin was toppled in 2013.

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