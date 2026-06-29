TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube may be fined $99 million for children's access to social networks

The Australian government plans to introduce strict fines for social networks that do not restrict access for children under 16.

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The Australian government will introduce a bill to parliament that will increase the responsibility of technology companies for violating the ban on social media use by children under 16 years old.

The document also expands the powers of the national internet regulator, who will be able to more effectively collect evidence and file lawsuits against offending companies.

Australia became the first country in the world to introduce such a ban. It came into effect in December last year.

Other countries closely monitor this decision as they consider the possibility of introducing similar restrictions. Meanwhile, preliminary checks show that many children can still use social networks despite the new rules.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that technology companies are not yet doing enough to comply with the law.

According to him, the authorities will no longer tolerate this situation and are ready to tighten requirements until platforms actually restrict access for minors.

He emphasized that the new law should force social network owners to use all available mechanisms to prevent children under 16 from creating accounts and using their services.

Currently, the Australian internet regulator is checking whether Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube comply with the law. Meta, Google, and Snapchat have not yet commented on the inspection, while TikTok has refused to make any statements.

According to the proposed changes, the maximum fine for violations will be doubled—from 49.5 million Australian dollars to 99 million Australian dollars (approximately 68.2 million US dollars), Reuters reports.

In addition, the Australian Online Safety Commissioner will have the right to demand internal documents from technology companies, including management meeting minutes, official correspondence, and other materials.

Communications Minister Anika Wells explained that this will help gather compelling evidence in cases against platforms that do not comply with the law.

According to Wells, the government does not intend to back down from its policy. If technology companies try to circumvent or delay the implementation of new rules, the authorities will continue to strengthen legislation.

She also warned that if the regulator finds that platforms have not done everything possible to protect children, the maximum sanctions provided by law will be applied to them.

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