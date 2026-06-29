22 Temperature Records Recorded in Several Regions: Where It Was the Hottest

The highest air temperature readings were recorded in western Ukraine.

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The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported new temperature records recorded in various regions of the country from June 25 to 28. In total, there were 22.

The highest air temperature readings were recorded in western Ukraine. Specifically:

Lutsk — up to 36.7°C;

Rivne — up to 36.2°C;

Lviv — up to 35.8°C;

Ternopil — up to 35.5°C;

Chernivtsi — up to 35.9°C;

Uzhhorod — up to 36.4°C;

Vinnytsia — up to 34.6°C;

Kropyvnytskyi — up to 35.0°C.

Temperature records were also recorded in Zhytomyr (33.0°C) and Khmelnytskyi (32.8°C).

At the same time, in Odesa on June 28, the lowest temperature marked on the map was recorded — 11.6°C.

According to the Ukrhydrometcenter, record values were registered over four days — June 25, 26, 27, and 28, 2026.

Medical professionals urge citizens to follow safety recommendations during the heat: avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, drink enough water, and limit physical activity during the hottest hours of the day.

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