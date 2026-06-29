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22 Temperature Records Recorded in Several Regions: Where It Was the Hottest

11:14, 29 June 2026
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The highest air temperature readings were recorded in western Ukraine.
22 Temperature Records Recorded in Several Regions: Where It Was the Hottest
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The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported new temperature records recorded in various regions of the country from June 25 to 28. In total, there were 22.

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The highest air temperature readings were recorded in western Ukraine. Specifically:

Lutsk — up to 36.7°C;

Rivne — up to 36.2°C;

Lviv — up to 35.8°C;

Ternopil — up to 35.5°C;

Chernivtsi — up to 35.9°C;

Uzhhorod — up to 36.4°C;

Vinnytsia — up to 34.6°C;

Kropyvnytskyi — up to 35.0°C.

Temperature records were also recorded in Zhytomyr (33.0°C) and Khmelnytskyi (32.8°C).

At the same time, in Odesa on June 28, the lowest temperature marked on the map was recorded — 11.6°C.

According to the Ukrhydrometcenter, record values were registered over four days — June 25, 26, 27, and 28, 2026.

Medical professionals urge citizens to follow safety recommendations during the heat: avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, drink enough water, and limit physical activity during the hottest hours of the day.

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