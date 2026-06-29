Military personnel allowed to transfer between units via online report: government launches experiment

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced a three-month experiment for the digital transfer of Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen between units within one corps through electronic reports.

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An experimental mechanism for the transfer of servicemen within a corps has come into effect in Ukraine. This concerns the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated June 24, 2026, No. 806, which amends government resolution No. 1291 of November 12, 2024, and launches a separate procedure for personnel transfers in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The document introduces a new digital mechanism for submitting reports, automated data verification, and clearly defined conditions under which a serviceman can initiate a transfer within the corps.

The essence of the experiment: internal transfer without approval through "manual procedures"

The resolution provides for the launch of an experimental project that allows servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to transfer between military units that belong to one corps or are temporarily subordinated to its command. This concerns transfers within one district or sector of the corps's responsibility, exclusively on the initiative of the serviceman, via an electronic report in the state digital system.

The experiment will last three months from the date of entry into force of resolution No. 806, but no longer than the validity period of the base resolution No. 1291.

Who can use the new mechanism

The right to transfer is granted to:

servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

with ranks up to senior sergeant/chief sergeant inclusive; who do not hold officer positions.

Thus, the mechanism mainly covers the sergeant and enlisted personnel.

How the transfer procedure works

The key innovation is the full digitalization of the process. The serviceman submits a report via: the State Web Portal of Electronic Public Services in the field of national security and defense. The report specifies: the chosen military unit, personal data, military rank, current place of service, contact details, consent to possible appointment to a lower position.

The report is signed with an electronic signature, after which the system automatically verifies the data through state registers.

System restrictions and "filters"

The resolution provides a number of restrictions under which submitting a report is impossible: another report is already submitted and under consideration;

the serviceman has not been in the unit for at least 1 year after the previous transfer;

unauthorized absence from the unit or desertion;

rank exceeds (higher than chief sergeant);

exceeding the boundaries of one corps district;

reaching the transfer limit in a specific unit;

the chosen unit already has restrictions on acceptance.

Limits are also established: up to 50 servicemen per month in brigades and regiments; up to 10 in battalions.

Decision-making procedure

After submitting the report: the system performs automatic verification, on the 30th day a draft order is prepared, the decision is formalized electronically by the personnel service, the serviceman receives a notification via the portal.

The unit commander is obliged to: free the position, process documents, transfer the personal file, remove the serviceman from the lists. The new unit is obliged to: accept the serviceman, appoint to the position, notify the personnel service.

Purpose of the experiment

The government defines several key goals: increasing servicemen's motivation, reducing cases of unauthorized absence from units, improving personnel resource management, enhancing the operational resilience of corps, optimizing internal transfers without loss of combat capability.

What will change for servicemen

The right to "internal transfer" appears. Servicemen for the first time receive a formalized opportunity to change units within their corps without the classic long bureaucratic procedure through various command levels. Less dependence on commanders' decisions. Part of the process moves to an automated system: report submission, data verification, draft decision formation. This reduces the "human factor" at the review stage. Full digitalization of personnel transfers. All actions take place through the state portal: report, signature, verification, notification, document flow. This reduces paperwork and speeds up the process. Limited freedom of choice. Despite new opportunities, servicemen receive strict limits: only within the corps, only certain ranks, only if vacancies and limits exist, with a 30-day delay for processing. Risk of "personnel queues". Due to established limits (50/10 persons per month): accumulation of applications, competition among servicemen for transfers; uneven workload on units. Strengthened control over unit stability. Command receives the right to temporarily suspend a unit's participation in the experiment, block mass transfers in case of risk to combat capability.

Legal context and mechanism features

Resolution No. 806 is part of a broader experimental project already operating in the military management system since 2024. The new block on "transfers within the corps" effectively creates a separate personnel level – between the brigade and the General Staff. This means a move towards a model where the corps becomes a key element in personnel management.

In summary, Resolution No. 806 forms a new model of internal mobility for servicemen, combining digital tools, limited voluntary choice, and command control. It is essentially an attempt to balance the army's needs for unit stability and servicemen's demand for greater flexibility in service.

The experimental nature of the document means its effectiveness will be evaluated after the first months of implementation.

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