Heat at the Workplace: How to Prevent Heat Stress

Heat stress occurs when the body cannot effectively dissipate excess heat and maintain a normal body temperature.

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High temperatures can negatively affect the health and performance of workers, especially those working outdoors, in poorly ventilated indoor spaces, near heat sources, or performing heavy physical labor. This was reminded by the State Labor Service of Ukraine.

Heat at the workplace is not just discomfort. Under such conditions, a person tires faster, loses concentration, reacts more slowly to danger, which increases the risk of errors, accidents, and occupational injuries.

"It is important for the employer to timely consider the risks associated with high temperatures and take necessary measures to preserve the life and health of workers," the State Labor Service notes.

What is Heat Stress?

Heat stress occurs when the body cannot effectively dissipate excess heat and maintain a normal body temperature.

The risk of overheating is influenced not only by high air temperature but also by increased humidity, direct sunlight, lack of air movement, intensity of physical activity, use of dense special clothing and personal protective equipment, as well as insufficient water intake.

Consequences of heat stress can include dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, loss of consciousness, and heat stroke. Additionally, excessive sweating, dizziness, weakness, and reduced attention increase the risk of accidents during work.

The dangerous effects of heat are possible not only during outdoor work. Elevated temperatures can pose a threat in production workshops, boiler rooms, bakeries, kitchens, storage facilities, and other places where workers are exposed to heat sources or work in poorly ventilated conditions.

Special attention is needed for workers who are working in hot conditions for the first time or have returned to work after a long break. The body needs some time to adapt to high temperatures.

How to Reduce Risks?

When organizing work during hot periods, it is advisable to assess existing risks and determine additional safety measures considering the nature of the work and working conditions.

To reduce the impact of high temperatures, it is recommended to:

if possible, move the heaviest work to morning or evening hours;

increase the number of rest breaks;

arrange shaded or cool places for workers to rest;

ensure constant access to quality drinking water;

maintain proper ventilation, airing, or cooling of premises;

gradually involve new workers or those returning after a long break to work in high-temperature conditions;

conduct briefings on signs of overheating and actions to take if health deteriorates.

During power outages, it is necessary to additionally assess the safety of work performance in case ventilation, air conditioning, or other equipment ensuring a proper microclimate at workplaces stops working.

Workers are advised to drink water regularly in small portions throughout the workday without waiting for strong thirst to appear.

Signs of Overheating and First Aid

Headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea, heavy sweating, rapid heartbeat, and muscle cramps may indicate heat exhaustion. In such cases, it is necessary to:

immediately stop work;

move to a cool or shaded place;

loosen or remove excess clothing;

cool the body;

drink water in small sips.

"Confusion, disorientation, seizures, or loss of consciousness may be signs of heat stroke—a life-threatening condition.

In such cases, it is necessary to immediately call emergency medical services at 103 and begin cooling the affected person. A person who is unconscious should not be given water or other drinks.

Timely breaks, access to drinking water, proper work organization, and attentive attitude to workers' well-being will help prevent dangerous consequences of heat and preserve people's health and productivity," the State Labor Service added.

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