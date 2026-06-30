The Pension Fund explained who urgently needs to submit documents for a subsidy

The Pension Fund of Ukraine emphasized that June 30 is the last day to submit an application for a subsidy to receive payments from the beginning of the non-heating season.

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From July 1, when submitting an application for a housing subsidy, it will be assigned from the month of application. This was reminded by the Pension Fund.

If the application for the subsidy is submitted within two months from the beginning of the non-heating (heating) season, the housing subsidy is assigned from the beginning of that season, but not earlier than the day the right to receive it arises (paragraph 75 of the Regulation on the procedure for assigning housing subsidies, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution dated 21.10.1995 No. 848).

If the housing subsidy was already received in the previous period, only certain categories of citizens must submit an application for the new period.

"If you or members of your household belong to one of the categories of persons mentioned above, submit documents by July 1, and then the payment will be assigned to you from May 1 – the beginning of the non-heating season," the statement says.

You can submit an application and the necessary documents to the Pension Fund of Ukraine in one of the following ways:

- through the Fund's service centers, authorized officials of the executive body of the village, settlement, city council of the respective territorial communities, administrative service centers;

- by mail – to the address of the Fund's body;

- online – through the Pension Fund of Ukraine's electronic services web portal, the mobile application "Pension Fund of Ukraine," or through the Unified State Services Portal "Diia."

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