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Salary 35,000 UAH: Cassation Administrative Court of the Supreme Court announced a vacant position

19:54, 30 June 2026
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The Supreme Court stated that the best candidates will be invited for an interview.
Salary 35,000 UAH: Cassation Administrative Court of the Supreme Court announced a vacant position
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The Supreme Court announced that a vacancy for a judge's assistant has opened at the Cassation Administrative Court of the Supreme Court.

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The tasks of the judge's assistant – an employee of the patronage service – include, in particular:

  • participation in the preparation and organizational support of the judicial process;
  • ensuring the judge's exercise of powers to analyze judicial practice and summarize it;
  • preparation of draft requests, letters, other materials related to the consideration of a specific case, other procedural documents adopted by the judge, and enforcement documents;
  • study and generalization of the practice of considering relevant categories of cases and the application of legislation;
  • performing other assignments of the judge related to the organization of case consideration.

Among the duties of the judge's assistant is also the preparation and certification of copies of court decisions for sending to the parties in the case and other participants in accordance with procedural law requirements, control over the timely sending of copies of court decisions; ensuring proper storage of documents and court cases according to current legislation and the Court's organizational and administrative documents, as well as the storage and use of seals and stamps assigned to them; performing work in the Court's automated record-keeping system according to organizational and administrative documents; ensuring the entry of electronic copies of court decisions into the Court's automated document management system.

The official salary is 35,999 UAH, with allowances and bonuses according to the law.

Requirements for candidates for the position:

– Ukrainian citizenship;

– higher legal education;

– fluent command of the state language;

– at least three years of professional experience in the field of law.

"If you have analytical skills, knowledge of administrative law and procedure, the ability to work with large amounts of information, attention to detail, are focused on professional development, and want to gain valuable practical experience – we look forward to your resumes and motivation letters sent to the email: [email protected] (please indicate "Resume for judge's assistant Cassation Administrative Court of the Supreme Court" in the subject line).

The best candidates will be invited for an interview.

By sending your resume, you consent to the processing of your personal data in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Personal Data Protection," the Supreme Court added.

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