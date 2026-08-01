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Why After a Sleepless Night Due to Shelling You Want to Eat More – Doctors Explained What Happens to the Body

16:02, 1 August 2026
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After a sleepless night due to shelling, the brain needs quick energy, but sweets only worsen the problem, doctors warn.
Why After a Sleepless Night Due to Shelling You Want to Eat More – Doctors Explained What Happens to the Body
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After air raid alerts or shelling at night, many people report an increased craving for high-calorie food. The Kyiv City Health Department has explained that this bodily reaction has physiological roots and is linked to stress and sleep deprivation.

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Why Eating Habits Change After Sleep Deprivation

The Kyiv City Health Department explained that during stressful periods, the body’s cortisol levels—a hormone that helps mobilise resources to overcome danger—increase.

If sleep deprivation is added to stress, the balance of hormones that regulate hunger and satiety is disrupted. Specifically, the level of ghrelin, which is responsible for appetite, rises, while the level of leptin, which signals fullness, decreases.

As a result, the brain begins to demand quick sources of energy, leading to a strong desire for foods high in sugar and fats after a sleepless night.

Why High-Calorie Food Does Not Solve the Problem

The Department notes that fatty and sweet foods provide only a short-term feeling of relief.

Blood glucose levels rise quickly but then drop just as fast, after which the person feels hungry again. This creates a vicious cycle of overeating that does not help the body recover after stress and sleep deprivation.

Recommendations After a Sleepless Night

The Kyiv City Health Department advises, first and foremost, not to skip breakfast. It should be a complete meal containing proteins, complex carbohydrates, and fibre. Good choices include eggs, fermented dairy products, legumes, porridges, whole grain bread, and fresh vegetables.

It is also important to drink enough water. During stress, people often confuse thirst with hunger, so the body may demand food when it actually needs fluids.

Additionally, if possible, it is worth taking 15–20 minutes for a daytime rest or a short walk. While this will not replace a full night’s sleep, it will help reduce the effects of sleep deprivation and improve well-being.

How to Manage Sweet Cravings

The Department recommends not completely forbidding yourself sweets. If there is a strong craving for dessert, it is better to eat a small portion after the main meal rather than on an empty stomach. This helps avoid sharp fluctuations in blood glucose levels.

They also emphasise that if the desire for sweets persists for a long time and is accompanied by constant thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight changes, or other unusual symptoms, this may indicate more than just the effects of stress or sleep deprivation. In such cases, you should consult a family doctor.

Stress Requires Health Care

The Kyiv City Health Department highlights that Ukrainians have been living under constant stress for a considerable time, which inevitably affects the body.

Therefore, it is important to treat yourself with understanding, not to blame yourself for temporary changes in eating habits, and to help the body recover through proper nutrition, sufficient water intake, rest, and care for your own health.

 

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