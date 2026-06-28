In Kyiv, bomb disposal experts removed the warhead of a missile that fell near a high-rise building — photos

The dangerous object was dug out of the ground and transported for further destruction at a specialized training ground.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, bomb disposal experts removed the warhead of a missile that fell right near a residential high-rise building. This was reported by the city police.

It is noted that the police evacuated the residents of the adjacent building, secured the scene, and cordoned off the dangerous area until the arrival of the bomb disposal experts.

"Specialists from the bomb disposal service of the city police headquarters, together with rescuers from the State Emergency Service, carried out the removal of the missile warhead. The dangerous object was carefully dug out of the ground and transported for further destruction at a specialized training ground," the police stated.

Recall that on the night of June 28, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles in the Darnytskyi district, causing fires and casualties.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram pages to stay updated on the most important events.