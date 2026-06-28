A National Pantheon Will Be Created in Kyiv — Draft Law

The document provides for the creation of a nationwide place of memory in Kyiv to honor the most outstanding representatives of the Ukrainian nation.

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A draft law "On the Ukrainian National Pantheon" has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The document provides for the creation of a nationwide place of memory in Kyiv to honor the most outstanding representatives of the Ukrainian nation.

The initiative is based on the centuries-old tradition of Ukrainian nation-building and state-building and aims to restore historical justice, preserve national memory, consolidate society around a common history, as well as to form Ukrainian national and civic identity.

Ruslan Stefanchuk added that the draft law will be considered by the parliament at one of the upcoming plenary sessions.

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