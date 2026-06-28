Simplified transfers within one corps through Army+: how the mechanism will work and what the limitations will be

Ukraine has launched a beta testing of automatic transfers between corps units without approval from the immediate commander.

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As previously reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov announced the launch of testing simplified transfers within one corps through Army+.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mstyslav Banik explained how the mechanism will work.

"Before implementing it across the entire military, we are testing the functionality in certain units," he said.

How it works

In the Army+ app, you submit a report with an electronic signature and track the status of its review.

If the report meets the transfer program conditions, on the 30th day an order for the transfer will be automatically issued.

After automatic approval, your current commander has 20 days to complete all the necessary documents.

"There are also certain limits on the number of transfers — purely to maintain the combat readiness of units and ensure the defense of front-line areas. Up to 10 people per month — from a separate battalion or an equivalent unit, and up to 50 — from a brigade or regiment. Transfers are also only possible within the operational zone of one corps.

This way, simplified transfers give military personnel more control over their own lives while maintaining order within units," he said.

The program is planned for three months — until September 24, 2026. If the project is successful, this experience will be scaled to other units.

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