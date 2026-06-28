The President initiated the introduction of a new state award — who will receive it

A new order will be awarded for supporting Ukraine's accession to the EU — draft law.

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A draft law "On Amendments to Article 7 of the Law of Ukraine "On State Awards of Ukraine"" has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The document provides for the establishment of the Order of Europe to honor Ukrainian citizens and foreigners for outstanding merits in supporting Ukraine's strategic course towards full membership in the European Union, significant contributions to helping Ukraine strengthen resilience in defending its independence and the security of all Europe, strengthening international cooperation in the interests of democracy, peace, good neighborliness, and friendly and comprehensive relations between peoples.

According to Ruslan Stefanchuk, the draft law will be considered by the parliament at one of the upcoming plenary sessions.

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