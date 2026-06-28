Is it possible to obtain a passport in the form of an ID card abroad — answer from the Migration Service

Ukrainians were clarified on the issue of obtaining an ID passport abroad.

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Ukrainian citizens who are abroad have the opportunity to apply to a separate subdivision of the state enterprise located outside Ukraine, which belongs to the sphere of management of the State Migration Service (SMS), namely, to the separate subdivision of SE "Document", to obtain a Ukrainian citizen's passport in the form of an ID card abroad. This was reminded by the Migration Service.

Currently, such subdivisions operate in Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Canada.

It is noted that SE "Document", which belongs to the sphere of management of the State Migration Service of Ukraine, continues to implement an experimental project to quickly and conveniently provide Ukrainians abroad with valid documents.

There, Ukrainians can receive the following services:

- issuance of an ID card or foreign passport (including to replace a lost or stolen one);

- exchange of an ID card or foreign passport (due to expiration, change of information, or unsuitability for use);

- exchange of a 1994 model passport for an ID card (upon request or in case of unsuitability).

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