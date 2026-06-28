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Disability Pension and Sick Leave: What You Need to Know About Insurance Period

10:37, 28 June 2026
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If a person received a disability pension after January 1, 2011, this period will be counted towards the insurance period for calculating temporary disability benefits — Pension Fund of Ukraine.
Disability Pension and Sick Leave: What You Need to Know About Insurance Period
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The period of receiving a disability pension is credited to the insurance period under the compulsory state social insurance in connection with temporary disability. This was reminded by the Pension Fund.

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This rule has been in effect since January 1, 2011, according to the Law of Ukraine dated 08.07.2010 No. 2464-VI "On the Collection and Accounting of a Single Contribution to the Compulsory State Social Insurance." From this date, the time of receiving a disability pension is counted towards the insurance period as a period for which insurance contributions were paid based on the minimum insurance contribution amount. In other words, this period is included in the insurance period for calculating sick leave benefits.

At the same time, it is important to remember that information about the assignment and payment of a disability pension is not reflected in the standard extracts from the State Register of Compulsory State Social Insurance.

Therefore, to confirm such insurance period, it is necessary to obtain the corresponding certificate from the Pension Fund of Ukraine, which indicates the date of pension assignment and the periods of its payment.

Thus, if a person received a disability pension after January 1, 2011, this period will be taken into account in the insurance period for calculating temporary disability benefits. To confirm it, you need to contact the Pension Fund of Ukraine for the appropriate certificate.

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