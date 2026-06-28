June 28 – Today's Holiday and Main Events

On June 28, Ukraine celebrates its Constitution Day.

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On Sunday, June 28, a number of holidays are celebrated in Ukraine and worldwide. Several important events also took place on this day in the past.

On June 28, Ukraine celebrates its Constitution Day. The Constitution was adopted after nearly a day of continuous parliamentary work on June 28, 1996. 315 people's deputies voted for its adoption. The document enshrined Ukraine's state sovereignty, its territorial integrity, democratic system, human rights and freedoms, and also established the Ukrainian language as the state language.

Also, June 28 is the Day of Youth and Children's Public Organizations of Ukraine. It falls on the last Sunday of June. The holiday was established by the Decree of the President of Ukraine on June 27, 2008, to support the children's and youth public movement and encourage socially useful initiatives.

Additionally, June 28 is International Piercing Day. The holiday is dedicated to the art of piercing, body modification culture, and promoting safe standards for this procedure. The date was chosen deliberately: Jim Ward, considered the founder of modern Western piercing, was born on June 28. In 1978, he opened the first professional piercing studio "The Gauntlet" in California and made a significant contribution to the development of techniques, jewelry, and safety rules in this field.

June 28 is also celebrated as International Social Business Day. The initiator of this day was Muhammad Yunus — the founder of the social business concept and the Yunus Centre. The International Social Business Day was first held in 2010 in Dhaka.

What Church Holiday Is Today

On June 28, believers celebrate the Transfer of the Relics of the Holy Unmercenaries Cyrus and John. Their honorable relics were transferred from the city of Canopus to Alexandria in 412. This event took place with the support of Saint Cyril of Alexandria to strengthen the Christian faith among the local population. Saints Cyrus and John lived in the 3rd–4th centuries. Cyrus was a doctor who treated people free of charge, and John was a warrior who became his faithful companion. During the persecutions under Emperor Diocletian, they suffered martyrdom for Christ.

Calendar of Important Events on June 28

1389 — One of the most famous battles of the medieval Balkans takes place on the Kosovo Field — a clash between Serbian troops and the Ottoman Empire;

1569 — In the city of Lublin, a union is concluded that united the Kingdom of Poland with the Grand Duchy of Lithuania into a single federative state — the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth;

1635 — France secures its colonial interests in the Caribbean basin by founding the colony of Guadeloupe;

1644 — Jean-Baptiste Poquelin appears on the theatrical stage for the first time under the pseudonym Molière;

1648 — Semyon Dezhnyov sets out on his great expedition, which ends with the discovery of the Northern Sea Route;

1651 — The Battle of Berestechko begins — a grand confrontation between Bohdan Khmelnytsky's troops and the army of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth led by King Jan II Kazimierz;

1663 — The Black Council takes place in Nizhyn, resulting in the election of the pro-Moscow Ivan Bryukhovetsky as Hetman of Left-Bank Ukraine;

1778 — During the American War of Independence, the Battle of Monmouth occurs — one of the decisive battles between American colonists and British troops;

1812 — Napoleon Bonaparte's army enters Vilnius, beginning a large-scale invasion of the Russian Empire;

1902 — The US Congress grants the president authority to acquire rights from the French "Panama Company" and conclude an agreement with Colombia for the construction of the Panama Canal;

1914 — An assassination attempt is made on Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo — heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne; his death becomes the formal cause of the start of World War I;

1917 — The Small Rada forms the first Ukrainian government — the General Secretariat, marking the beginning of the state system of the Ukrainian People's Republic;

1919 — The Treaty of Versailles is signed, officially ending World War I and establishing a new political map of Europe;

1934 — The US passes the Fraser-Lemke Act aimed at supporting farmers suffering from the debt crisis during the Great Depression;

1941 — The first detachment of Polissya Sich is created — an armed formation of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army led by Taras Bulba-Borovets;

1956 — Massive worker protests erupt in the Polish city of Poznań under the slogans "Freedom! Bread! God! Down with Communism!";

1988 — Pope John Paul II promulgates the apostolic constitution "Pastor Bonus";

1989 — In Kyiv, the farewell match of legendary footballer Oleh Blokhin takes place, where the USSR team plays against the World team;

1992 — The ship "Signalshchik" becomes the first in the Black Sea to raise the Ukrainian national flag, confirming Ukraine's state sovereignty at sea;

1996 — After a continuous 23-hour session, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopts the Constitution of Ukraine;

2012 — The UN General Assembly officially proclaims March 20 as International Day of Happiness.

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