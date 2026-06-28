All Participants of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Playoffs Determined

All pairs of participants for the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup have been announced.

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On the night of June 28, the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup concluded, and all 32 national teams advancing to the tournament playoffs became known.

List of Round of 32 participants:

Germany, Paraguay, France, Sweden, South Africa, Canada, Netherlands, Morocco, Portugal, Croatia, Spain, Austria, USA, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Senegal, Brazil, Japan, Ivory Coast, Norway, Mexico, Ecuador, England, Egypt, Switzerland, Algeria, Colombia, Ghana, Belgium.

Schedule of the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 Matches

The national teams of South Africa and Canada will play on June 28, while the Netherlands will face Morocco on June 30. Portugal will compete against Croatia on July 3, and Spain will meet Austria on July 2. On the same day, July 2, the USA will play Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Belgium will hold a match against Senegal on July 1.

Additionally, the following matches will take place:

Brazil - Japan (June 29),

Ivory Coast - Norway (June 30),

Mexico - Ecuador (July 1),

England - DR Congo (July 1),

Australia – Egypt (July 3),

Switzerland – Algeria (July 3),

Colombia – Ghana (July 4),

Argentina – Cape Verde (July 4).

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