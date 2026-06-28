Julie Davis Completed Her Diplomatic Mission in Ukraine as Acting US Chargé d'Affaires

The Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to Julie Davis for her personal contribution to the development of an active political dialogue between Ukraine and the United States.

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Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha received the Acting US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Julie Davis on the occasion of the completion of her diplomatic mission in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

It was noted that during the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the current security situation and peace efforts. Andriy Sybiha emphasized the importance of the active role and leadership of the United States in advancing the peace process and achieving comprehensive and sustainable peace.

The Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to Julie Davis for her personal contribution to the development of an active political dialogue between Ukraine and the United States and for effective cooperation during an important period for Ukraine.

"We are grateful to the United States for their unwavering support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the development of the Ukrainian-American strategic partnership. Today, it is especially important to maintain the high momentum of our cooperation and jointly make proactive decisions that will bring comprehensive and lasting peace to Ukraine," emphasized Andriy Sybiha.

The Minister noted the importance of the recent meeting between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the President of the United States Donald Trump in France during the G7 Summit, which confirmed the shared aspiration of Ukraine and the US to further strengthen strategic partnership and coordinate efforts to achieve peace.

Separately, Andriy Sybiha expressed gratitude to the American people for their solidarity with Ukraine and stressed the importance of maintaining bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States.

The Minister wished Julie Davis success in her future diplomatic activities and congratulated the United States of America on the approaching 250th anniversary of independence, wishing the American people peace and prosperity.

"Ukraine highly values its friendship with the United States. I am convinced that our strategic partnership will continue to strengthen for the benefit of our states and peoples, as well as the common cause of defending freedom, democracy, and international law," said the head of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

Photo: MFA

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