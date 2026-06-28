Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires broke out in the Darnytskyi district, there are casualties

Kyiv authorities reported on the consequences of the missile attack on the capital.

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On the night of June 28, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. This was reported by the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As stated by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko, fires broke out at several addresses in the Darnytskyi district as a result of the attack.

“There is a fire near a residential building, at another address a car service station is burning. A non-residential building is also on fire. We are clarifying information about the casualties,” he said.

Timur Tkachenko added that two people were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

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