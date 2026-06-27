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Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić Announces Resignation and Early Elections

21:01, 27 June 2026
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Vučić will leave office within the next few weeks, although his term expires only in 2027.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić Announces Resignation and Early Elections
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Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced that he will resign within the next few weeks and call for early presidential and parliamentary elections. He made this statement on June 27 during a rally of his supporters in Belgrade.

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“I will be president for only a few more weeks, and then I will resign,” Vučić said, Reuters reports.

Vučić’s second and, according to the Serbian Constitution, final presidential term was supposed to end only in mid-2027.

The president also stated that he will help his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) win the elections, including the early parliamentary elections that were originally scheduled for 2027.

At the same time, Vučić did not specify exactly when he will resign or when he might dissolve parliament, which is a necessary condition for holding early parliamentary elections.

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