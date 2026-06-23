The High Council of Justice approved the resignations of two judges and left Natalia Kryuchko's application without consideration

The HCJ dismissed two local court judges upon resignation.

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The High Council of Justice (HCJ) on June 23, 2026, approved resignation applications and dismissed two judges from their positions. At the same time, the application of another judge from Poltava was left without consideration.

Dismissed from positions:

Irina Blazhko — judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Poltava city;

Olena Pilyuhina — judge of the Kharkiv District Court of Kharkiv region.

The HCJ left without consideration the resignation application of Natalia Kryuchko, judge of the Podilskyi District Court of Poltava city.

We remind that earlier the High Council of Justice had already made a decision on the dismissal of Natalia Kryuchko from the position of judge of the Podilskyi District Court of Poltava city based on paragraph 3 of part six of article 126 of the Constitution of Ukraine.

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