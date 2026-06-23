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Yehor Holubov Headed the Kyiv Patrol Police

10:51, 23 June 2026
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Kyiv Patrol Police introduced a new leader.
Yehor Holubov Headed the Kyiv Patrol Police
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The new head of the Kyiv Patrol Police is Major Yehor Holubov, who previously commanded a police battalion in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. This was reported by the Kyiv Patrol Police.

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Holubov began his service in the patrol police in 2016 in Donetsk region, where he rose from a patrol officer to a battalion commander. In recent years, he was the commander of the patrol police battalion in the frontline areas of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, where he carried out priority strategic tasks.

“This experience once again confirmed that an effective police force is, first and foremost, responsibility, discipline, readiness to act in the most difficult circumstances, and being close to people when they need help the most,” the police stated.

Recall that Holubov’s predecessor was dismissed after a terrorist attack in Kyiv, during which two law enforcement officers fled the shooting scene, even though civilians remained there, including a wounded child.

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