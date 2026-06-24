EU Experts Will Protect Diia and State Registers: Ukraine Gained Access to Cyber Reserve

In the event of large-scale cyberattacks, Ukraine will be able to call on European response teams to protect and restore critical digital systems.

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Ukraine has officially joined the European Union Cybersecurity Reserve – an emergency support mechanism that allows leading European experts to be involved in protecting state information systems and critical infrastructure during large-scale cyberattacks. Today, we will discuss how this new mechanism will work, who will provide assistance, and what it means for the state, business, and citizens.

Ukraine has received a new cybersecurity tool

The Ministry of Digital Transformation announced that Ukraine has gained official access to the EU Cybersecurity Reserve. From now on, in the event of large-scale cyberattacks, the state will be able to request help from specialized European response teams and private companies working in the field of cybersecurity. According to the Ministry, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the relevant agreement in the spring, and after all legal procedures on the part of the European Union were completed, the mechanism officially came into force for Ukraine.

Essentially, this means the creation of an additional international level of protection for Ukrainian state digital systems, which have remained one of the main targets of Russian cyberattacks since the beginning of the full-scale war.

What is the EU Cybersecurity Reserve?

The Cybersecurity Reserve was created under the EU Cyber Solidarity Act and is administered by the EU Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA). The main idea of the mechanism is that countries experiencing serious cyberattacks can promptly receive assistance from specialized expert teams. In practice, this means that in the event of a large-scale incident, Ukraine will be able to invite specialists who will help: localize and stop the attack, conduct a technical threat analysis, protect data and information resources, restore the operation of damaged systems, and minimize the consequences of the cyber incident.

A distinctive feature of the mechanism is that assistance will be provided not only by EU state structures but also by accredited private companies with relevant cybersecurity expertise.

Why is this important right now?

Ukraine has been under constant pressure from Russian hacker groups for many years. Particularly vulnerable remain: state registers; information systems of government bodies; the energy sector; transport infrastructure; financial institutions; communication systems and electronic services.

During the war, cyberspace has effectively become another front. Attacks may be aimed not only at stealing information but also at stopping the operation of critically important services. That is why access to EU collective cybersecurity mechanisms is considered an important element in strengthening the state's digital resilience.

What does this mean for ordinary citizens?

For most Ukrainians, the news about access to the Cybersecurity Reserve may seem purely technical. However, its consequences can be quite tangible in everyday life. If state bodies respond faster to cyberattacks and restore systems more promptly, this will reduce the risks of disruptions in the operation of: the Diia portal and app, state registers, electronic medical systems, administrative service platforms, certain banking and financial systems, and electronic document management of government bodies.

In fact, the new mechanism is intended to ensure faster recovery of digital services in the event of serious incidents and reduce the risk of citizens losing access to important state services.

What does this mean for business?

For business, the cybersecurity resilience of state infrastructure is also important. Many enterprises daily use: state registers, tax services, electronic reporting systems, digital customs clearance services, and electronic document management.

Large-scale cyberattacks can lead to the stoppage of certain processes, delays in work, or financial losses.

The involvement of international response teams will potentially allow faster restoration of such systems and reduce negative impacts on the economy.

Does this mean transferring Ukrainian data to the European Union?

No. The Ministry of Digital Transformation's statement refers to the possibility of receiving technical and expert assistance during cyber incidents. The new mechanism does not provide for the transfer of state registers or personal data arrays to the EU.

Will Ukraine automatically receive assistance?

No. To involve experts, an appropriate request from the Ukrainian side is required. Assistance will be provided only when competent authorities recognize the need for international response.

It should be noted that access to the EU Cybersecurity Reserve is another practical step in integrating Ukraine into the European digital space and the EU collective security systems.

What changes compared to the current system?

Previously, Ukraine also cooperated with international partners in cybersecurity, but such assistance was mostly provided through separate projects, memorandums, or bilateral agreements. Now Ukraine gains access to a separate official EU mechanism that involves verified expert teams in the event of large-scale cyber incidents. Thus, assistance becomes more institutionalized, predictable, and formalized.

Ukraine's access to the EU Cybersecurity Reserve is not just another stage of digital integration with the European Union. It is a practical emergency assistance mechanism that can be activated in case of attacks on state information systems and critical infrastructure. For citizens, this means additional guarantees of uninterrupted digital services; for business – greater resilience of state infrastructure; and for the state itself – the ability to promptly involve the best European cybersecurity experts. Against the backdrop of constant cyber threats and war, this tool effectively becomes another element of Ukraine's national security system.

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