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The case "hung" and was closed: Lviv prosecutors lost the case in the High Council of Justice

07:00, 3 July 2026
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The High Council of Justice upheld the disciplinary sanction against prosecutors of the Halytskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Lviv.
The case "hung" and was closed: Lviv prosecutors lost the case in the High Council of Justice
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The High Council of Justice reviewed complaints from the deputy head of the Halytskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Lviv, Zoryana Nikeruy, and prosecutor Bohdan Maksymtsiv of the same office regarding the decision of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors (QDCP) dated March 18, 2026, No. 143dp-26.

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Essence of the disciplinary case

The Qualifications and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors ( held both prosecutors disciplinarily liable for improper performance of official duties (paragraph 1, part 1, article 43 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor's Office").

The case concerns a criminal proceeding in which the prosecution side concluded a plea agreement. The agreement was made in 2023, but the case was not considered by the court for a long time. Only in February 2025 did the court issue a verdict, after which the proceeding was closed due to expiration of the statute of limitations for bringing the person to criminal responsibility.

According to the QDCP and the High Council of Justice, the prosecutors (in particular Zoryana Nikeruy as the group leader and Bohdan Maksymtsiv as the prosecutor involved in the proceeding) failed to ensure proper control over compliance with reasonable time limits for pre-trial investigation and court consideration. This led to the accused effectively avoiding criminal liability.

The High Council of Justice supported the conclusion that the disciplinary offense was ongoing in nature, and therefore the time limit for bringing to responsibility was not missed (the date of completion of the offense was considered the moment the court issued the verdict on February 25, 2025).

Decision of the High Council of Justice

The High Council of Justice decided to deny the complaints of Zoryana Nikeruy and Bohdan Maksymtsiv and to leave unchanged the decision of the QDCP dated March 18, 2026, which imposed a disciplinary sanction on each prosecutor in the form of a six-month prohibition on transfer to a higher-level prosecutor's office and appointment to a higher position.

As reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", earlier the High Council of Justice canceled a disciplinary sanction against prosecutor Oleksandr Bondarenko of the General Inspectorate of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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