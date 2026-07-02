Changes Proposed to the Law on the Documentation Insurance Fund: What the Bill Provides

The bill provides for bringing the Law "On the Documentation Insurance Fund of Ukraine" in line with the Budget Code of Ukraine and the repeal of provisions that duplicate existing budget legislation.

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In Ukraine, it is proposed to improve the legislation on the documentation insurance fund. The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech at its meeting considered the draft Law on Amendments to Article 21 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Documentation Insurance Fund of Ukraine" No. 15345, submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Following the review, the Committee decided to propose to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence to recommend the parliament adopt draft law No. 15345 as a basis.

Earlier, "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" reported that draft law No. 15345 proposes to bring the Law of Ukraine "On the Documentation Insurance Fund of Ukraine" in line with the provisions of the Budget Code of Ukraine.

The document provides for the elimination of duplication of legal norms regarding the financing and functioning of the state system of the documentation insurance fund. In particular, it is proposed to exclude the provision on the submission by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada of proposals on budget appropriations for the creation, functioning, and development of the state system of the documentation insurance fund, as these issues are already regulated by the Budget Code.

Moreover, the bill proposes to remove the norm that grants the Cabinet of Ministers the authority to determine the procedure for financing the work on the formation, maintenance, and use of the documentation insurance fund of Ukraine, since the relevant legal regulation is already contained in budget legislation.

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