  1. In Ukraine

Changes Proposed to the Law on the Documentation Insurance Fund: What the Bill Provides

17:29, 2 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The bill provides for bringing the Law "On the Documentation Insurance Fund of Ukraine" in line with the Budget Code of Ukraine and the repeal of provisions that duplicate existing budget legislation.
Changes Proposed to the Law on the Documentation Insurance Fund: What the Bill Provides
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Ukraine, it is proposed to improve the legislation on the documentation insurance fund. The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech at its meeting considered the draft Law on Amendments to Article 21 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Documentation Insurance Fund of Ukraine" No. 15345, submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Following the review, the Committee decided to propose to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence to recommend the parliament adopt draft law No. 15345 as a basis.

Earlier, "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" reported that draft law No. 15345 proposes to bring the Law of Ukraine "On the Documentation Insurance Fund of Ukraine" in line with the provisions of the Budget Code of Ukraine.

The document provides for the elimination of duplication of legal norms regarding the financing and functioning of the state system of the documentation insurance fund. In particular, it is proposed to exclude the provision on the submission by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada of proposals on budget appropriations for the creation, functioning, and development of the state system of the documentation insurance fund, as these issues are already regulated by the Budget Code.

Moreover, the bill proposes to remove the norm that grants the Cabinet of Ministers the authority to determine the procedure for financing the work on the formation, maintenance, and use of the documentation insurance fund of Ukraine, since the relevant legal regulation is already contained in budget legislation.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, and on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Anti-Corruption Strategy: Government Version Focuses on Digitalization and Institutional Resilience but Overlooks Political Risks

Analysis of the alternative strategy reveals discrepancies with the European Commission's recommendations regarding the reform of the prosecutor's office and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

ARMA in Numbers: Report on Anti-Corruption Efforts and Analysis of Asset Sales from Elite Maybach Cars to Thousands of Tons of Wheat

In response to the request from the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper," ARMA provided a detailed reply regarding its anti-corruption strategy, revealing the mechanisms for selecting managers and fresh statistics on asset sales over the past three years.

The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers Cannot Ignore the Law on Military Duty: The Supreme Court Explained When the Status "Removed" Actually Means "Excluded" from the Register

Errors in old military ID cards have become a problem in the digital age: after data was entered into the "Oberig" register, many Ukrainians who were excluded from the register unexpectedly received the status of military liable.

The High Council of Justice announced a break in the consideration of Kateryna Sikora's candidacy to the High Anti-Corruption Court's Appeals Chamber after questions about property declaration

The High Council of Justice reviewed Kateryna Sikora's candidacy to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court and announced a break.

Last chance to keep booking until August 10: businesses have only one month to confirm salaries

By August 10, critically important enterprises must submit confirming documents, otherwise from September 1 their employees may lose deferments - new proposals from the Ministry of Economy.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]