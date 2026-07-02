Ukraine may join the European early warning system for radiation accidents: what it means

The document provides for Ukraine's accession to the European mechanism for early exchange of information on radiation accidents, which will ensure prompt data exchange between participating countries and the European Commission.

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The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Freedom of Speech at its meeting considered a number of legislative initiatives, including the draft Law on Ukraine's accession to the Agreement between the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) and non-EU member states regarding participation in the early exchange of information system in case of a radiation accident (ECURIE) No. 0377, submitted by the President of Ukraine.

Following the review, the Committee decided to propose to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine's Integration into the European Union to recommend the parliament to adopt draft law No. 0377 as a basis and in full.

Earlier, "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" wrote that if the law is adopted, the Verkhovna Rada will give consent to Ukraine's accession to the ECURIE Agreement, ensuring the country's full participation in the European mechanism for early information exchange between competent authorities in the event of a radiation accident.

The document also proposes to designate the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine as the official contact body responsible for interaction within the ECURIE mechanism and prompt exchange of information about radiation accidents.

Separately, the draft law stipulates that the Agreement will not apply to territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation until the complete cessation of armed aggression, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, full control over the state border, and restoration of constitutional order.

The ECURIE mechanism was created in 1987 after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident. It ensures prompt information exchange between participating countries and the European Commission in case of radiation accidents.

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