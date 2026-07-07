The High Council of Justice supported four out of five candidates for the positions of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court: what is known about them

New judges for the High Anti-Corruption Court: whom the High Council of Justice supported.

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The High Council of Justice reviewed the candidates and decided to submit a proposal to the President of Ukraine to appoint four out of five candidates for the positions of judges in the High Anti-Corruption Court.

In particular, the High Council of Justice considered the recommendations of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine regarding the following candidates:

Denys Kovalenko

Oleh Khamkhodera

Viktor Antypenko

Yevhen Didenko

Mykola Pika

As a result of the review, the High Council of Justice decided to submit a proposal to the President of Ukraine to appoint only four out of five candidates for the positions of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Details of the review of Denys Kovalenko's candidacy

Denys Kovalenko has over 13 years of judicial experience. He was appointed a judge of the Rubizhne City Court of Luhansk region in 2013 and since June 2022 has been seconded to the Kolomyia City District Court of Ivano-Frankivsk region. Before his appointment, he worked as a court session secretary in the Kharkiv Regional Court of Appeal and in the legal department of a bank. He also engages in teaching activities part-time.

During the interview, members of the High Council of Justice paid significant attention to his practice of reviewing administrative cases under Article 130 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. Specifically, six cases were discussed in which Judge Kovalenko, having established the fact of driving under the influence, refused to apply the full sanction (fine + deprivation of the right to drive). In his decisions, he referred to the principle of the rule of law (Article 8 of the Constitution of Ukraine), individualization of legal responsibility, and proportionality of punishment. According to him, for professional drivers (e.g., an employee of a bakery), full deprivation of rights would be an excessive burden and would effectively make earning a living impossible.

Members of the High Council of Justice asked sharp questions: whether such an approach violates the principle of legality, whether it creates a precedent for "free interpretation" of norms, and whether the candidate would similarly deviate from the sanctions of the Criminal Code in corruption cases. Cases concerning determination of a child's place of residence and deprivation of parental rights (more than 10–13 such cases in proceedings) were also discussed.

After a lengthy and rather tense discussion, the High Council of Justice announced a break. Currently, no decision has been made regarding the submission for Denys Kovalenko.

Details of the review of Oleh Khamkhodera's candidacy

Oleh Khamkhodera is a Candidate of Legal Sciences, Associate Professor. He graduated from the National University "Odesa Law Academy" and defended a dissertation in administrative law. He has experience in advocacy and teaching (including anti-corruption subjects). Since 2022, he has been serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the interview, the following were discussed in detail:

Scientific and teaching experience in the field of anti-corruption.

Disciplinary sanction (reprimand) during the competition for violating the procedure for leaving the military unit to participate in the High Qualification Commission of Judges exam (the candidate acknowledged the misunderstanding but did not appeal the order).

Participation in the 2019 parliamentary elections as a trusted person of a candidate (legal support, free of charge, out of professional interest).

Members of the High Council of Justice received additional documents regarding the disciplinary sanction. After the break, the rapporteur noted the absence of grounds for doubts about integrity.

Details of the review of Viktor Antypenko's candidacy

Viktor Antypenko was appointed a judge of the Rokytne District Court of Kyiv region in 2024. He has experience in advocacy. He passed qualification assessment and ranked 13th in the rating.

The review focused on his experience in the judicial system (specializing in juvenile cases, investigative judge), criminal proceedings, number of verdicts and appeals. The candidate spoke about developed templates of procedural documents and models of cooperation with the court apparatus that optimize work.

Questions concerned his motivation to move to the High Anti-Corruption Court and performance indicators (desire for decisions not to be appealed).

Details of the review of Yevhen Didenko's candidacy

Yevhen Didenko is a judge of the Pryazovskyi District Court of Zaporizhzhia region (since 2013, permanently since 2020), seconded to the Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv. He holds a PhD degree.

Discussed topics included:

Lessons of justice for children (program of the Association of Judicial Self-Government).

Declaration of a certificate of the right to practice law by his wife (the candidate explained that she did not engage in such activity).

Motivation to move to the High Anti-Corruption Court (career and professional growth, specialization).

The High Council of Justice found no grounds for doubts about the candidate's integrity.

Details of the review of Mykola Pika's candidacy

Mykola Pika has experience in advocacy and military service. He is a participant in the competition for the High Anti-Corruption Court.

During the interview, three disciplinary complaints (as a lawyer) were discussed—regarding actions in client cases and the opposing party (complaints did not lead to opening proceedings). Also discussed was the appeal of the High Qualification Commission of Judges decision on non-admission to the next stage of the competition due to the average score.

The candidate provided explanations regarding all circumstances. The High Council of Justice supported his candidacy.

Decision of the High Council of Justice

The High Council of Justice almost unanimously supported four candidacies and decided to send the respective proposals to the President of Ukraine.

We remind you that at the previous meeting, the High Council of Justice also recommended appointing five new judges to the High Anti-Corruption Court.

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