Bloggers scare Ukrainian graduates: why finishing a bachelor's degree does not prevent young men under 23 from travelling abroad

Fake from TikTok: Is it true that bachelor's graduates born in 2004 are not allowed to leave the country?

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Can a young man born in 2004, who has already completed his bachelor's degree but has not yet enrolled in a master's programme, legally travel abroad during martial law? This question has increasingly arisen among young people and their parents recently, due to the spread of conflicting advice on social media and numerous false claims that after graduation, the right to leave the country is automatically lost.

In fact, current legislation establishes different rules. For men aged 18 to 22 inclusive, the possibility of crossing the state border does not depend on education, deferment, or military registration status, but primarily on age.

What the law says

The procedure for crossing the state border during martial law is determined by the Rules for Crossing the State Border by Citizens of Ukraine, approved by Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 57 dated 27 January 1995. The Cabinet of Ministers introduced a special provision regarding young men to these Rules.

Paragraph 2-1 of the Rules provides that during martial law, restrictions on leaving Ukraine do not apply to male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 22 inclusive, except for certain cases defined in paragraph 2-14 of these Rules.

The key wording in this provision is "up to 22 years inclusive". Lawyers emphasise that the legislator links the right to leave exclusively to the person's age. In other words, a man can use this provision until the day he turns 23. That is why a young man born in 2004, who has not yet turned 23, has the right to cross the state border regardless of whether he is a student at the time of departure.

Does finishing education affect this?

One of the most common questions concerns bachelor's graduates. Many believe that after receiving a diploma, the right to leave is automatically suspended until enrolment in a master's programme. In reality, this position does not correspond to current legislation. For men under 23 years old, it does not legally matter whether:

they are studying at an educational institution;

they have already received a bachelor's diploma;

they have enrolled in a master's program;

they have a deferment from conscription;

they use any grounds for deferment provided by the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization";

they are registered for military service as conscripts or as reservists.

All these circumstances become relevant only after the person reaches 23 years of age, when general rules for crossing the state border during martial law apply.

In other words, finishing education itself does not deprive a man under 23 years old of the right to leave.

For example, a young man born in 2004 successfully graduates with a Bachelor's degree in June 2026, receives his diploma, and plans to enrol in a Master's programme only in the autumn. During the summer, he is no longer a student. Nevertheless, the mere fact of not having student status does not mean an automatic ban on departure. If he has not yet turned 23, he benefits from the special provision of Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 57 and can cross the state border, provided other legal requirements are met. Therefore, linking the right to leave solely to continuous education is legally incorrect.

What documents are needed to travel

Although a special rule applies to men aged 18 to 22 inclusive regarding crossing the state border, this does not mean border control is conducted without document checks. Before travelling, it is advisable to ensure all necessary documents are properly prepared. Usually, border guards check: a valid Ukrainian passport for travelling abroad and a military registration document.

After the digitalisation of military registration, the paper document is not the only possible option. Data can be confirmed by an electronic military registration document generated through the "Reserve+" app if it contains up-to-date information about the person's military registration. At the same time, it is advisable to verify the accuracy of military registration data before the trip, as discrepancies or marks about violations of military registration often cause additional checks at the border.

Can a young man under 23 be denied departure?

Being under 23 does not mean crossing the state border is allowed under any circumstances. Border guards still check the legality of departure and have the right to deny passage if grounds provided by law exist. Problems may arise if:

the person does not have a valid passport for travelling abroad;

the military registration document is missing or contains information requiring additional verification;

there is information in registers about the person being wanted;

there are other restrictions provided by law.

Therefore, before travelling, it is advisable to check the accuracy of your data in the "Reserve+" app and ensure documents do not require updating.

What to pay attention to before travelling

Also, before crossing the state border, it is recommended to check the validity of the foreign passport; ensure the military registration document is valid and contains current data; check information in the "Reserve+" app, and if necessary, clarify information with the State Border Guard Service authorities. This will help avoid misunderstandings during border control.

Thus, a man who has not yet turned 23 does not lose the right to travel abroad simply because he finished his Bachelor's degree and has not yet enrolled in a Master's programme. The current Rules for Crossing the State Border link the possibility of departure primarily to the person's age, not to student status or the presence of a mobilisation deferment. Therefore, for a young man born in 2004 who has not yet turned 23, the lack of education during the summer between finishing a Bachelor's degree and enrolling in a Master's programme is not grounds for refusal to leave Ukraine.

Provided he has the necessary documents, he can exercise the right to cross the state border according to paragraph 2-1 of the Rules for Crossing the State Border by Citizens of Ukraine, approved by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 57 dated January 27, 1995.

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