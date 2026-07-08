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There will be a fine or an entry ban: what is strictly prohibited to carry across the Moldova border

19:24, 8 July 2026
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It is important to follow customs rules; for example, it is forbidden to bring in drugs, weapons, and cultural valuables.
There will be a fine or an entry ban: what is strictly prohibited to carry across the Moldova border
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The international airport in Chișinău serves as a gateway for many Ukrainians travelling for leisure or holidays. However, before their trip, they must cross the Moldovan border and adhere to its customs regulations. Ukrainians do not require a visa to enter the country; a valid foreign passport is sufficient. Nevertheless, there are restrictions on items and products that can be transported across the border.

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According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it is prohibited to bring narcotic, chemical, radioactive, or toxic substances into the country. Weapons and prescription medicines are also forbidden. Additionally, the export of cultural valuables and antiques from Moldova is prohibited.

Separate restrictions apply to certain products. Dairy and meat products cannot be transported across the border. The import of planting material, such as tree seedlings and seeds, is also forbidden.

In some instances, a declaration must be completed upon entering Moldova. This is required if an individual is transporting commercial goods in personal luggage, and their value exceeds 1000 euros or their net weight is more than 1000 kilograms.

There are also quantitative restrictions on specific goods. In particular, individuals are permitted to carry:

  • jewelry — up to 5 items per person;
  • camera or video camera — 1 piece each;
  • smartphones — 2 pieces;
  • glasses — 4 pairs;
  • watches — 3 pieces;
  • portable computers and other electronics — 1 piece;
  • wine — up to 2 liters;
  • beer — up to 5 liters;
  • cigarettes — 200 pieces or 50 cigars;
  • leather goods — 3 pieces;
  • fur products — 1 piece;
  • over-the-counter medicines — up to 5 packages per person.

When crossing the border, customs officers inspect the luggage of individuals entering the country. If prohibited items or products are discovered, they may be confiscated.

Furthermore, a fine is imposed for violating customs rules. The amount of the fine will depend on the specific goods an individual attempted to import illegally.

In some cases, offenders may be banned from entering Moldova and deported from the country, with a prohibition on visiting for up to 5 years.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, crossing the border with Poland may become complicated if prohibited or restricted goods are found in luggage. According to the current regulations of the Polish Border Guard, travellers may bring personal belongings or gifts without paying duty, provided their total value does not exceed established limits.

Violation of customs rules can lead to confiscation of goods, fines, or other sanctions, including refusal of entry.

 

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