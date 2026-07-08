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The US is ready to allow Ukraine to produce Patriot systems – unexpected statement by Trump

16:14, 8 July 2026
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Donald Trump announced that the US is ready to show the Ukrainian side how to manufacture American air defense systems.
The US is ready to allow Ukraine to produce Patriot systems – unexpected statement by Trump
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US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, stated that the United States is ready to grant Ukraine the right to produce Patriot air defense systems.

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According to Trump, the US plans to show the Ukrainian side how to manufacture these complexes.

“A little bird told me that we will give them (the Ukrainians) the right to make Patriots, we will show them how to make them,” said the US president.

Trump also noted that since the meeting in the Oval Office, his relations with Volodymyr Zelenskyy have significantly improved.

“We have developed good relations – from the Oval Office until now,” he said.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy said that this is “not the end,” to which Trump replied: “This is the beginning.”

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on NATO member states to support granting Ukraine licenses to produce Patriot air defense systems.

According to the Ukrainian President, the United States does not produce enough anti-ballistic missiles, which could cause crisis consequences in various regions of the world. Ukraine has the capacity to increase the production of such missiles, which, in his opinion, could also enhance the security of other regions, particularly the Middle East and countries supported by the United States.

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