HCCC Opens Reports on Automated Case Distribution for 2017–2026

The High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine has expanded the open data set on automated case distribution.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine continues to enhance the transparency of its operations. To this end, the dataset "Information on automated distribution of cases (documents) among members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine" has been updated on the Unified State Open Data Web Portal.

A new resource, featuring reports on the automated distribution of cases (documents) among Commission members for the period 2017–2026, has been added to the dataset. Additionally, data in CSV format has been updated as of 10 July 2026.

Automated case distribution is a crucial tool for ensuring impartiality and objectivity in the HQCJ's work. Open access to detailed information enables the public, journalists, human rights defenders, and experts to independently analyse case distribution, thereby significantly boosting public trust in the institution.

"Open access to information regarding the automated distribution of cases among Commission members exemplifies a high standard of transparency. The practice of publishing such detailed data in a machine-readable format remains more an exception than the rule, even among similar institutions in other countries. Therefore, the Ukrainian experience can be considered one of the exemplary cases of openness and accountability in the field of judicial governance," states the official HQCJ announcement.

This update represents another step by the Commission in implementing its openness policy and aligns with modern European standards in judicial self-governance. The availability of data in a machine-readable format facilitates independent monitoring and academic research, contributing to the ongoing reform of Ukraine's judicial system.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBER, WhatsApp, Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.