The High Council of Justice will submit a proposal to Zelensky for the appointment of five judges to the appellate courts

The High Council of Justice will submit to Volodymyr Zelensky a proposal to appoint four judges to the Mykolaiv Appellate Court and one judge to the South-Western Appellate Commercial Court.

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On Tuesday, June 23, the High Council of Justice made a decision to submit proposals to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for the appointment of four judges to the Mykolaiv Appellate Court and one judge to the South-Western Appellate Commercial Court, namely:

Olena Oleksandrivna Korsanenkova – for the position of judge of the Mykolaiv Appellate Court;

Oleksandr Vyacheslavovych Harskyi – for the position of judge of the Mykolaiv Appellate Court;

Pavlo Oleksiyovych Charychanskyi – for the position of judge of the Mykolaiv Appellate Court;

Dmytro Valeriyovych Chervonenko – for the position of judge of the Mykolaiv Appellate Court;

Oleh Volodymyrovych Tsiselskyi – for the position of judge of the South-Western Appellate Commercial Court.

Earlier, we wrote that in 5 months of 2026, the High Council of Justice decided to submit to Zelensky a proposal for the appointment of 75 judges.

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