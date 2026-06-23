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The High Council of Justice postponed the consideration of Hanna Lebedeva's candidacy to the appellate court due to questions about declarations and property

13:11, 23 June 2026
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The High Council of Justice continued the consideration of Hanna Lebedeva's candidacy to the appellate court after remarks from the Public Integrity Council.
The High Council of Justice postponed the consideration of Hanna Lebedeva's candidacy to the appellate court due to questions about declarations and property
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During the consideration of the appointment of judge Hanna Lebedeva to the Fifth Administrative Court of Appeal, many questions arose at the High Council of Justice. The members of the HCJ decided to extend the break for additional study of the materials.

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By the decree of the President of Ukraine dated April 17, 2019, Hanna Lebedeva was appointed as a judge of the Mykolaiv District Administrative Court indefinitely. By the decision of the Head of the Supreme Court dated August 22, 2022, she was seconded to the Odesa District Administrative Court.

The Public Integrity Council (PIC) in its conclusion indicated that the candidate does not meet the criteria of integrity and professional ethics, particularly regarding the "independence" indicator.

Among the key remarks of the PIC:

  • Use of family, friendly, and other informal connections for career advancement and obtaining preferences.
  • Failure to disclose in declarations for 2015–2018 a Lexus IS250 car (2008 model year), which the judge has owned since 2008.
  • Late declaration of an apartment (only in 2023) with a significant undervaluation compared to the market price.
  • Questionable income from investment asset operations in 2005 (3,911,755 UAH) given minimal income in previous years.
  • Acquisition in 2023 of the right to use a Lexus NX 350H car (2022 model year, worth 2,282,705 UAH), owned by the judge's father. The PIC expresses reasonable doubts about the legality of acquiring such property, considering the income of the retired parents.

After discussing the candidacy in the deliberation room, the HCJ decided to continue the break in considering the appointment of Hanna Lebedeva as a judge of the Fifth Administrative Court of Appeal.

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