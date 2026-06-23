Vilnius Square and a New Pedestrian Bridge Opened in Obolon, Kyiv – Photos
22:36, 23 June 2026
The project was implemented as part of cooperation between Kyiv and Vilnius.
A new public space for relaxation has opened in Obolon, Kyiv — Vilnius Square and a pedestrian bridge in the park area on Pryrichna Street.
The project was implemented as part of cooperation between Kyiv and Vilnius.
The pedestrian bridge was built over the backwater inspired by the King Mindaugas Bridge in Vilnius. For the project's implementation in 2026, the Vilnius city hall allocated 600 thousand euros.
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