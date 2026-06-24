How to safely relax near bodies of water: useful tips

Experts advise choosing swimming times before 11:00 AM or after 4:00 PM.

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At KP "Pleso," several tips were given to Kyiv residents on how to safely relax near bodies of water.

They reminded that the official beach season in the capital has not been announced.

"However, the safety of residents and city guests remains a priority for the city authorities.

First and foremost, it is recommended to rest and swim only at official municipal beaches," the statement says.

The best time for swimming is before 11:00 AM or after 4:00 PM.

Enter the water gradually, and after eating, wait at least 1.5–2 hours.

Do not leave children unattended even for a short time. For children who cannot swim well, use life jackets or other certified safety devices.

Strictly prohibited

▪️ consuming alcohol while relaxing near water;

▪️ swimming in unauthorized places;

▪️ jumping into the water from bridges, piers, boats, or high banks;

▪️ climbing on buoys;

▪️ using objects not intended for swimming;

▪️ approaching floating vessels;

▪️ engaging in dangerous games in the water.

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