The National School of Judges Published a Digest of Educational Events for July

The digest of educational events includes, in particular, trainings, webinars, seminars, and distance courses for judges, judicial assistants, and court staff.

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The National School of Judges has published a digest of educational events for July 2026 and invites judges, judicial assistants, court staff, and Judicial Protection Service employees to participate in the training events.

The digest of educational events includes, in particular, trainings, webinars, seminars, distance courses for judges, judicial assistants, and court staff, among others.

It also lists the key events of the month:

July 6 — Seminar "Current Approaches of the Supreme Court in Criminal Proceedings"

July 10 — Workshop "The Institute of Securing a Claim as an Effective Mechanism for Protecting Rights in Civil Proceedings".

The digest of all educational events taking place in July 2026 is published at this link.

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