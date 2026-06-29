MP Oleksandr Kachnyi suspected of illegal enrichment exceeding 12.7 million UAH

SACPO and NABU have completed the investigation regarding current MP Oleksandr Kachnyi.

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The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has completed the pre-trial investigation in the case of the People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation Oleksandr Kachnyi, who is suspected of illegal enrichment exceeding 12.7 million UAH.

Currently, NABU detectives, under the prosecutor's instruction, have opened the criminal case materials to the defense side for review.

According to the investigation, in 2020–2021, the People's Deputy acquired assets worth 12.7 million UAH more than his lawful income.

This concerns:

an apartment in the center of Kyiv with an area of 132.6 sq. m worth 5.632 million UAH;

luxury renovation and furnishing of this apartment amounting to 5.656 million UAH;

a cottage and land plot in the resort village of Kobleve with a total value of 1.694 million UAH.

According to the investigation, to conceal the origin of the property, it was registered to an acquaintance of the suspect. At the same time, law enforcement claims that since December 2021, the People's Deputy himself lived in the apartment, personally supervised the renovation works, and paid for them in cash.

The actions of the People's Deputy are qualified under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal enrichment).

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