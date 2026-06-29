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Pension at 65: how much insurance experience is needed and what amount does the state guarantee

18:45, 29 June 2026
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After reaching 65 years of age, Ukrainians can receive a guaranteed minimum pension provided they have the required insurance experience.
Pension at 65: how much insurance experience is needed and what amount does the state guarantee
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Ukrainians who have reached the age of 65 and have full insurance experience can count on the legally guaranteed minimum pension amount.

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According to the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," persons who have reached 65 years and have the required insurance experience are guaranteed a pension of at least 40% of the minimum wage.

In 2026, to receive this guarantee, men must have at least 35 years of insurance experience, and women — no less than 30 years.

Since January 1, 2026, the minimum wage is 8,647 UAH, the minimum guaranteed pension amount for this category of pensioners is 4,213 UAH. If the actual pension payment is lower than this amount, the Pension Fund must carry out the appropriate recalculation.

Who can receive the supplement

The recalculation is done automatically for non-working pensioners who receive:

  • old-age pension;
  • disability pension;
  • pension due to loss of a breadwinner;
  • length-of-service pension.

If a pensioner is officially employed or registered as an individual entrepreneur, the increased pension amount will begin to be paid only after dismissal from work or termination of entrepreneurial activity.

In addition to the guaranteed minimum pension after 65 years, the legislation provides monthly compensatory payments depending on the pensioner's age:

  • after reaching 70 years — 300 UAH;
  • after 75 years — 456 UAH;
  • after 80 years — 570 UAH.

Such supplements are assigned automatically from the day the respective age is reached. In the month when the pensioner celebrates their birthday, the supplement is paid proportionally to the number of days after that date.

At the same time, the right to an age supplement is granted only to those pensioners whose total pension amount does not exceed 10,340.35 UAH.

If after reaching 65 years a person does not have the required 35 years of insurance experience (for men) or 30 years (for women), the guaranteed minimum pension amount of 40% of the minimum wage is not established for them. Instead, they may receive state social assistance. In 2026, its base amount is 2,595 UAH, but the actual amount is determined individually taking into account family income.

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