Heat up to +41.6° and precipitation deficit: meteorologists provided an analysis of the weather in July

July is characterized by both periods of unstable weather with thunderstorms, squalls, and downpours, as well as prolonged periods of hot and dry weather.

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July 2026 in Ukraine is expected to be hot with less precipitation. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

According to meteorologists' forecasts, the average monthly air temperature will be 21.8–26.0°, and in the Carpathians — 18–20°. This is about 2° above the climatic norm, and in the western regions — 3° higher.

At the same time, the monthly amount of precipitation is forecasted to be 26–71 mm, in the Carpathians and Precarpathian regions locally — 79–119 mm. Overall, this will amount to only 60–75% of the norm.

The Hydrometeorological Center also reminded that July is the warmest month of the year. It is characterized by both periods of unstable weather with thunderstorms, squalls, and downpours, as well as prolonged periods of hot and dry weather.

According to long-term observations, the average monthly air temperature in July is 19 – 24.8°, in the Carpathians 13 – 18°.

The absolute minimum temperature ranged from 0.1 – 9.0° warm, in the southern part locally 9.1 – 12.8° warm, in the highlands of the Carpathians from 1.6° warm to 0.6° frost.

Regarding the absolute maximum: 33.4 – 39.6°, in the southern, eastern, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia regions locally 40.0 – 41.6°, in mountainous areas 26.6 – 37.0°.

The average monthly precipitation amount is noted in the western, northern, and Vinnytsia regions as 62 – 119 mm, in the Carpathians 131 – 170 mm; in the rest of the country 37 – 75 mm (in the southeast locally 23 – 36 mm).

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