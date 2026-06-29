  1. In Ukraine

Heat up to +41.6° and precipitation deficit: meteorologists provided an analysis of the weather in July

22:36, 29 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
July is characterized by both periods of unstable weather with thunderstorms, squalls, and downpours, as well as prolonged periods of hot and dry weather.
Heat up to +41.6° and precipitation deficit: meteorologists provided an analysis of the weather in July
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

July 2026 in Ukraine is expected to be hot with less precipitation. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to meteorologists' forecasts, the average monthly air temperature will be 21.8–26.0°, and in the Carpathians — 18–20°. This is about 2° above the climatic norm, and in the western regions — 3° higher.

At the same time, the monthly amount of precipitation is forecasted to be 26–71 mm, in the Carpathians and Precarpathian regions locally — 79–119 mm. Overall, this will amount to only 60–75% of the norm.

The Hydrometeorological Center also reminded that July is the warmest month of the year. It is characterized by both periods of unstable weather with thunderstorms, squalls, and downpours, as well as prolonged periods of hot and dry weather.

According to long-term observations, the average monthly air temperature in July is 19 – 24.8°, in the Carpathians 13 – 18°.

The absolute minimum temperature ranged from 0.1 – 9.0° warm, in the southern part locally 9.1 – 12.8° warm, in the highlands of the Carpathians from 1.6° warm to 0.6° frost.

Regarding the absolute maximum: 33.4 – 39.6°, in the southern, eastern, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia regions locally 40.0 – 41.6°, in mountainous areas 26.6 – 37.0°.

The average monthly precipitation amount is noted in the western, northern, and Vinnytsia regions as 62 – 119 mm, in the Carpathians 131 – 170 mm; in the rest of the country 37 – 75 mm (in the southeast locally 23 – 36 mm).

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

A student has the right to a deferment even if studying abroad: the appellate court recognized the Cabinet of Ministers' restrictions as problematic

The panel of judges effectively acknowledged that there is a legal gap regarding students of foreign universities, since the law does not distinguish between students of Ukrainian and foreign higher education institutions, but the current procedure does not provide an alternative mechanism to confirm their studies.

Mykolaiv Court of Appeal to Receive Two New Judges: The High Council of Justice Submitted a Nomination to the President

The High Council of Justice supported two judges for positions at the Mykolaiv Court of Appeal – Alla Kruglikova and Aliona Temnikova.

Russian language banned for product labeling: a new bill registered in the Parliament

Rules for product labeling and providing information about services are proposed to be changed by restricting the use of the aggressor state's language.

The High Council of Justice resumed consideration and retired judge Eduard Sinitsyn and two other colleagues

Personnel decisions of the High Council of Justice: three judges retired.

New Standard for Judicial Remuneration and Features of the Supreme Court Review: The Cabinet Prepares New Rules for Inspection with the Participation of International Experts

A new stage of judicial reform has begun: while judges study the updated lists of relatives to be declared, the Cabinet is preparing a mechanism to involve independent experts in the review of the Supreme Court.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]