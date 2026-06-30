Competition for the Kyiv Court of Appeal: candidate failed to confirm the ability to administer justice

The High Qualification Commission of Judges reminded that 93 candidates applied to participate in the competition for 45 vacant judge positions at the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

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At the meeting of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, a panel interview was conducted and the result of the qualification assessment of one candidate for the position of judge at the Kyiv Court of Appeal was determined.

According to the results of the qualification assessment on June 30, Adamenko Iryna Mykolaivna scored 411.98 points. The Commission recognized the candidate as one who did not confirm the ability to administer justice in the appellate general court.

The High Qualification Commission of Judges reminded that 93 candidates applied to participate in the competition for 45 vacant judge positions at the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

In total, interviews were conducted with 59 candidates for the Kyiv Court of Appeal: 28 candidates confirmed their ability to administer justice, 21 candidates did not confirm it, and interviews with 10 candidates will take place in the plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates withdrew from the competition.

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