  1. Sud Info

Competition for appellate courts: three candidates confirmed the ability to administer justice

09:59, 3 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
High Qualification Commission of Judges: one female candidate confirmed the ability to administer justice in the Lviv Appellate Court, two female candidates – in the Kharkiv Appellate Court.
Competition for appellate courts: three candidates confirmed the ability to administer justice
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

At the plenary session of the High Qualification Commission of Judges, the issue of confirming the ability of four candidates for the position of judge to administer justice in the appellate general court was considered. This was reported by the HQCJ.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Oleksandra Ihorivna Baieva confirmed the ability to administer justice in the Lviv Appellate Court.

Olha Volodymyrivna Bilinska and Hanna Volodymyrivna Mudretska confirmed the ability to administer justice in the Kharkiv Appellate Court.

Serhii Hryhorovych Nesterenko did not confirm the ability to administer justice in the Dnipro Appellate Court.

The HQCJ reminded that 55 candidates submitted applications to participate in the competition for 28 vacant judge positions in the Lviv Appellate Court. In total, interviews were conducted with 53 candidates: 40 candidates confirmed the ability to administer justice in the appellate general court, 10 did not confirm, and interviews with 3 candidates will take place in the plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates withdrew from the competition.

62 candidates submitted applications to participate in the competition for 47 vacant judge positions in the Kharkiv Appellate Court. In total, interviews were conducted with 46 candidates: 33 candidates confirmed the ability to administer justice, 7 candidates did not confirm, interviews with 6 candidates will take place in the plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates withdrew from the competition. The qualification assessment for one candidate was suspended.

43 candidates submitted applications to participate in the competition for 23 vacant judge positions in the Dnipro Appellate Court. In total, interviews were conducted with 26 candidates: 18 candidates confirmed the ability to administer justice, 4 candidates did not confirm, interviews with 4 candidates are pending in the plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates withdrew from the competition.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The High Council of Justice will appeal to the Office of the Prosecutor General regarding possible interference in the automated document management system of the Solomyansky District Court

The High Council of Justice has initiated an investigation into facts of falsification of procedural documents in the Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv.

Investor paid over a million hryvnias for an apartment, but the cooperative did not recognize the payment: how to prove it if the receipt has defects — Supreme Court

The Supreme Court emphasized that when evaluating evidence, courts must establish the reality of the business transaction, rather than limiting themselves to a formal check of the primary documents’ execution.

Poland refused to register the child of a same-sex couple: ECHR stated that children's rights do not depend on parents' orientation

The ECHR recognized that the refusal of the Polish authorities to register a foreign birth certificate of a child, where the parents are indicated as two women, led to legal uncertainty and violated the child's right to private life.

Pavlo Vovk: The decision of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court was a consequence of systemic pressure on judges, ahead — ECHR

Former head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk commented on the consideration of his case in the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

Reservation will "expire" in September: a 38-day countdown has begun for enterprises to preserve the reservation of their employees

Officially, businesses have only 38 days to confirm new salaries.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]