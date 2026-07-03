Competition for appellate courts: three candidates confirmed the ability to administer justice

High Qualification Commission of Judges: one female candidate confirmed the ability to administer justice in the Lviv Appellate Court, two female candidates – in the Kharkiv Appellate Court.

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At the plenary session of the High Qualification Commission of Judges, the issue of confirming the ability of four candidates for the position of judge to administer justice in the appellate general court was considered. This was reported by the HQCJ.

Oleksandra Ihorivna Baieva confirmed the ability to administer justice in the Lviv Appellate Court.

Olha Volodymyrivna Bilinska and Hanna Volodymyrivna Mudretska confirmed the ability to administer justice in the Kharkiv Appellate Court.

Serhii Hryhorovych Nesterenko did not confirm the ability to administer justice in the Dnipro Appellate Court.

The HQCJ reminded that 55 candidates submitted applications to participate in the competition for 28 vacant judge positions in the Lviv Appellate Court. In total, interviews were conducted with 53 candidates: 40 candidates confirmed the ability to administer justice in the appellate general court, 10 did not confirm, and interviews with 3 candidates will take place in the plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates withdrew from the competition.

62 candidates submitted applications to participate in the competition for 47 vacant judge positions in the Kharkiv Appellate Court. In total, interviews were conducted with 46 candidates: 33 candidates confirmed the ability to administer justice, 7 candidates did not confirm, interviews with 6 candidates will take place in the plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates withdrew from the competition. The qualification assessment for one candidate was suspended.

43 candidates submitted applications to participate in the competition for 23 vacant judge positions in the Dnipro Appellate Court. In total, interviews were conducted with 26 candidates: 18 candidates confirmed the ability to administer justice, 4 candidates did not confirm, interviews with 4 candidates are pending in the plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates withdrew from the competition.

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