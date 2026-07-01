  1. Judicial Practice

Woman Passed Information About the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Russian Intelligence: Court Delivered Verdict

21:51, 1 July 2026
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A panel of judges issued a verdict in a state treason case.
Woman Passed Information About the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Russian Intelligence: Court Delivered Verdict
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The woman accused of passing information to Russian intelligence about the deployment of military equipment and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was found guilty of state treason by the Khadzhibey District Court of Odesa. She was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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According to criminal proceeding No. 521/12077/25, Ukrainian citizen P. was convicted for providing Russian special services with information not publicly available during 2025, under martial law, by sending messages about the deployment of military equipment and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The verdict is not yet legally binding and may be appealed in accordance with the law.

As previously reported by Judicial and Legal Newspaper, the Korolyov District Court of Zhytomyr found a serviceman guilty who defected to Russia and fought against the Armed Forces of Ukraine, sentencing him to 15 years imprisonment. While on temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, the accused voluntarily agreed to serve in the Russian armed forces.

The court qualified B.'s actions as state treason and voluntary participation of a Ukrainian citizen in illegal armed formations created on temporarily occupied territory. After examining all evidence in court, the court concluded the accused's guilt was proven.

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