  1. Judicial Practice

A soldier went AWOL due to illness of wife and child – did this affect the punishment

17:18, 6 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
From December 2023 to November 2025, the soldier went AWOL twice.
A soldier went AWOL due to illness of wife and child – did this affect the punishment
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Kamyanka-Buzka District Court of Lviv Region sentenced a serviceman who twice unlawfully left his place of service during martial law. The man was sentenced to five years in prison.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Circumstances of the case

According to the verdict in case No. 446/271/26, the serviceman was mobilized on July 20, 2023. According to the case materials, he first unlawfully left the service on the evening of December 17, 2023, and the second time on March 10, 2024.

The court decision states that until November 18, 2025, the soldier was absent from service without valid reasons and did not perform his duties under martial law conditions.

During the court hearing, the accused fully admitted his guilt and repented. He stated that the reason for unlawfully leaving the service was the need to be with his wife and child, who were ill. Later, the man returned to military service but again left the military unit and went home for the same reasons.

What the court decided

The court found the serviceman guilty under Part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unlawful leaving of military service without valid reasons) and sentenced him to five years in prison.

As previously reported by Judicial and Legal Newspaper, in Vinnytsia region, a court found a serviceman guilty of repeated unlawful leaving of the place of service under martial law and intentional non-compliance with a court decision. The man was sentenced to five years and six months in prison.

After the criminal proceedings were opened, the man informed about his intention to continue military service in another unit. In December 2025, the Tyvriv District Court released him from criminal liability for the previous episode, obliging him to arrive at the designated military unit no later than 72 hours after the ruling took legal effect to continue service.

However, as the court established, the serviceman did not comply. After the ruling took legal effect, he again failed to appear at the place of service without valid reasons and remained outside the military unit until May 4, 2026, when he was found by law enforcement officers.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page Facebook and on Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Cabinet of Ministers changed the rules of state support for farmers: new conditions for compensation for agricultural machinery

The government changed the rules of state support: the circle of agricultural producers who can receive 40% compensation for the cost of Ukrainian agricultural machinery and equipment has been expanded, and the procedure for confirming the right to payment and forming the cost of equipment has been clarified.

Booking Over the Limit: Business May Lose Critical Status

Exceeding the booking limit is not just a formal violation but a direct reason for a business to lose its critical status.

The First Supreme Court Decisions on OnlyFans: Why a "Letter from the UK" Is Not Enough for Multi-Million Tax Fines by the State Tax Service

The Supreme Court distinguished tax information from proof of income receipt, placing the burden of confirming actual transactions on the tax authorities.

Free Education for Military Personnel and Their Families: Parliament Points to Lack of Implementation Mechanism for the Project

Parliament drew attention to the absence of mechanisms for implementing certain provisions of the draft law on the state's responsibility to military personnel.

A Mistake in Apartment Gifting Can Cost Real Estate: Supreme Court Practice

The mere passage of a long time after concluding a gift agreement does not deprive a person of the right to go to court, but the decisive factor is not the number of years, but the presence of grounds provided by law to challenge the transaction.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]