Consequences of Not Being Registered for Military Service: Explanation by the Territorial Recruitment Center

The registration of conscripts takes place annually from January 1 to July 31.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Ukraine, all men aged 17 to 60 and certain categories of women must be registered for military service. Military registration is divided into the registration of conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists, and is maintained by territorial recruitment and social support centers, the Central Directorate or regional bodies of the Security Service of Ukraine, and relevant units of Ukraine's intelligence agencies. This was reminded by the Donetsk Regional Territorial Recruitment Center.

Persons not registered for military service include:

Those who have been drafted or accepted for military service or training at institutions of professional pre-higher military education, higher military educational institutions, and military training units of higher education institutions.

Those sent to serve sentences in penal institutions or subjected to compulsory medical measures.

Those excluded from military registration due to health reasons or other grounds provided for in part 6 of article 37 of the Law "On Military Duty and Military Service."

All other men aged 17 to 60 must be registered for military service, have a military registration document, and have data in the Unified State Register of those liable for military service, conscripts, and reservists about their registration. This obligation applies to men who were removed from military registration based on the Ministry of Defense orders No. 342, No. 684, or other decisions of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Procedure for Military Registration at the Territorial Recruitment Center

Registration for military service is carried out based on the Law "On Military Duty and Military Service" and Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1487. Men who have turned 17 are required to register as conscripts.

Conscripts are registered annually from January 1 to July 31 by one of the following methods:

electronic identification and updating of personal data through the Electronic Cabinet of the conscript, those liable for military service, or reservist in the manner determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine;

personal arrival at the district (city) territorial recruitment and social support center with the submission of necessary documents, the list of which is established by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Men aged 17 to 25 who have not registered on time can only register by personally arriving at the district Territorial Recruitment Center. That is, only men who turn 17 can register remotely.

Registration of those liable for military service (men aged 25 to 60) occurs only by personal arrival at the district Territorial Recruitment Center and Social Support at the place of registration of residence or actual residence in Ukraine.

Those liable for military service do not have the right to register remotely, even if they are abroad.

Registration of those liable for military service includes the following steps:

Personal arrival of the liable person at the district Territorial Recruitment Center.

Receiving a referral and undergoing a medical commission.

Determining the degree of fitness for military service.

Receiving a military registration document.

Entering data into the register of those liable for military service.

Following this procedure, those liable for military service receive a written military registration document with a stamp confirming registration and an electronic document in the form of a QR code via the Reserve+ mobile application.

Consequences of Not Being Registered for Military Service

Men who are not registered for military service commit an administrative offense under article 210-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. Accordingly, such violators may be held administratively liable and put on a wanted list. Men not registered do not have an electronic document in Reserve+.

The consequences of lacking a military registration document include the inability to:

receive consular services, including obtaining a foreign passport while abroad;

apply for a deferral online or in person at the Territorial Recruitment Center;

gain employment;

enroll in a Ukrainian higher education institution;

receive a disability group;

receive enterprise booking;

cross the state border during martial law.

The Territorial Recruitment Center added that men liable for military service who are not registered may be detained by police officers and taken to the nearest district Territorial Recruitment Center and Social Support for drawing up a protocol on the administrative offense and registration for military service.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.