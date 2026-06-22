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Are there queues to leave Ukraine on June 22: the State Border Guard Service reported on the situation

09:24, 22 June 2026
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The longest queues are at the checkpoints “Ustyluh”, “Krakivets”, “Dzvinkove” and “Luzhanka”.
Are there queues to leave Ukraine on June 22: the State Border Guard Service reported on the situation
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The Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported the situation with queues at checkpoints with neighboring countries for exit from Ukraine as of 09:00 on June 22.

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“We recommend taking into account the possible unstable operation of electronic control service systems at checkpoints when planning trips,” the State Border Guard Service stated.

Republic of Poland:

“Yahodyn” - 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not carried out; temporary suspension of passenger car crossing);

“Ustyluh” - 60 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not carried out);

“Ugryniv” - 0 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not carried out);

“Rava-Ruska” - 10 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not carried out);

“Hrushiv” - 0 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not carried out);

“Krakivets” - 20 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not carried out);

“Shehyni” - 10 passenger cars, 0 buses, 90 pedestrians (pedestrian crossing is carried out in both directions);

“Smilnytsia” - 0 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not carried out);

“Nyzhankovychi” - 0 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not carried out);

Slovak Republic:

“Malyi Bereznyi” - 0 passenger cars, 0 buses, 0 pedestrians (pedestrian crossing is carried out in both directions);

“Uzhhorod” - 10 passenger cars, 0 buses, 0 pedestrians (pedestrian crossing is carried out in both directions);

“Mali Selmentsi” - 0 passenger cars, 0 pedestrians (operates from 09:00 to 21:00).

Hungary:

“Tysa” - 10 passenger cars, 1 bus (pedestrian crossing is not carried out);

“Dzvinkove” - 25 passenger cars, 0 pedestrians (operates from 08:00 to 19:00);

“Kosyno” - 15 passenger cars, 0 pedestrians (operates from 08:00 to 20:00);

“Luzhanka” - 30 passenger cars, 0 buses, 0 pedestrians;

“Vylok” - 20 passenger cars, 0 pedestrians;

“Velyka Palad” - 0 passenger cars, 0 pedestrians (operates from 08:00 to 19:00).

Romania:

“Diakove” - 0 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not carried out);

“Solotvyno” - 0 passenger cars, 0 pedestrians;

“Porubne” - 0 passenger cars, 0 buses, 0 pedestrians;

“Krasnoilsk” - 0 passenger cars, 0 buses, 0 pedestrians;

“Diakivtsi” - 8 passenger cars, 0 pedestrians.

Republic of Moldova:

“Mamaliga” - 0 passenger cars, 0 buses, 0 pedestrians;

“Kelmentsi” - 0 passenger cars, 0 buses, 0 pedestrians;

“Rososhany” - 0 passenger cars.

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