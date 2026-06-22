A test mode for identity verification using BankID has started in the "Passport Services"

The State Enterprise "Document" has introduced verification through the NBU BankID system for booking electronic queues.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

From June 22, a test mode for identity verification using the National Bank of Ukraine's BankID system will begin in the "Passport Service" centers. This was reported by the State Enterprise "Document".

It is noted that the verification will take place directly during the booking of a place in the electronic queue.

"This step is part of our strategy to ensure transparent, fair, and as comfortable as possible access to services, completely eliminating speculation or abuse with tickets.

The NBU BankID system is a modern and secure method of online identification through Ukrainian banking institutions.

It allows quick and reliable identity confirmation for remote receipt of state and administrative services over the Internet," the statement says.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.