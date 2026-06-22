What Property Cannot Be Seized for Debts: What Executors Are Not Allowed to Confiscate – List

Since the introduction of martial law in Ukraine, additional restrictions have been in place in the field of enforcement of decisions, aimed at reducing the financial burden on citizens.

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In Ukraine, even during the forced enforcement of court decisions, debtors retain the right to basic life necessities. Legislation defines a list of property that cannot be subject to enforcement, as well as establishes additional guarantees for the period of martial law.

The latest changes, provided by Law No. 4833-IX, combine the digitalization of procedures with the strengthening of protection for certain debtor assets.

Enforcement cannot deprive a person of basic life needs — this principle remains even under conditions of war and digitalization of enforcement proceedings.

What property cannot be seized

This includes, in particular:

essential items (clothing, footwear, bedding, hygiene products);

necessary medical devices and medicines;

a minimal set of furniture and household appliances;

food and water (or funds to purchase them);

property for professional activity if it is the sole source of income;

fuel for cooking and heating;

certain types of agricultural property;

state awards and commemorative distinctions.

This list guarantees that even in the case of forced enforcement of a decision, a person will not be left without means for living.

Features of enforcement proceedings during martial law

Since the introduction of martial law in Ukraine, additional restrictions have been in place in the field of enforcement of decisions, aimed at reducing the financial burden on citizens. In particular:

enforcement on pensions and scholarships of the debtor has been suspended (does not apply to decisions on alimony collection, compensation for harm caused by injury, other health damage or death due to a criminal offense, and decisions where the debtors are citizens of the Russian Federation);

the debtor is allowed to use funds from a frozen account within the limits of two minimum wages per month (an application must be submitted to the executor for this);

for small debt amounts, enforcement on the debtor's only housing and the land plot on which it is located is not carried out;

a moratorium is in effect on the alienation of mortgaged housing for certain categories of consumer loans;

forced enforcement of decisions is prohibited in temporarily occupied territories and in combat zones.

These rules are temporary and apply during the period of martial law.

Latest changes: what Law No. 4833-IX provides

On April 7, 2026, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Law of Ukraine No. 4833-IX "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Improvement of the Procedure for Enforcement of Court Decisions, Decisions of Other Bodies, and Digitalization of Certain Stages of Enforcement Proceedings."

The document aims to increase the efficiency of decision enforcement, expand digital tools in enforcement proceedings, and strengthen social protection of citizens.

The law provides a number of important innovations in the field of digitalization, namely:

all banks will be connected to information interaction with state and private executors through the automated enforcement proceedings system (AES);

a mechanism is introduced for automated removal of arrest on funds and exclusion of debtor information from the Unified Debtor Register in case of full repayment of debt under enforcement documents up to ten minimum wages;

interaction between the Unified Debtor Register and other state electronic registers is expanded, allowing prompt verification of property owner information in the Unified Debtor Register.

As noted by the Ministry of Justice, a separate block of changes concerns social protection. The law strengthens guarantees for servicemen, in particular by suspending enforcement on their only housing during the martial law period and for one year after it. The debt threshold allowing enforcement on the debtor's only housing is also increased — from 20 to 50 minimum wages.

Additional guarantees are also provided during martial law for citizen-debtors under decisions on debt collection for housing and communal services.

Thus, in enforcement proceedings for collecting debt from individuals for housing and communal services in territorial communities located in areas of active hostilities or temporarily occupied territories according to the list where enforcement actions are suspended pursuant to paragraph 22 of clause 102 of Section XIII "Final and Transitional Provisions" of the Law of Ukraine "On Enforcement Proceedings," arrests imposed on funds and/or property are subject to removal, and debtor information is excluded from the Unified Debtor Register.

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